George Lucas Put ILM Under The Gun With Last-Minute VFX For Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones

Next up in the long chain of development were the animators. As Hickel explained:

"Once we combined those layouts with the blue screen match moves, we had a great little layout/blocking version of the sequence that told us right away where we'd need more machines to make things interesting, or where we'd need to take some out to make things read better."

Of course, this also required more time, which the film's creatives didn't have. In fact, according to the Insider article, there wasn't even time to draw the details of the droids' arms. Instead, visual effects supervisor Ben Snow had to create a step-by-step plan of how the factory worked so it could be visualized. Then he took the rest of his team to a car plant to get a better idea of what they were creating and how the moving parts functioned.

Ultimately, the production ended up with 70 computer models for just that sequence. The film's VFX artists then had to get the timing right so the scene made sense, leading them to ideas like shifting colors to differentiate areas and finding ways to make these drawings and renderings look like they had actual mass. Considering the early stages of CGI and effects like this, the scene is pretty easy to follow.

Indeed, you should go rewatch the scene now and consider all the time and effort that went into making the Genosian droid factory a (digital) reality. Effects artists of every stripe work incredibly hard to accomplish these types of sequences and often with little to no recognition (unless it's a complaint about "bad" visual effects, which they probably didn't have enough time to complete).

