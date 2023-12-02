Twin Avalanches Trapped The Crew Of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Irvin Kershner joked about the most difficult thing about the cold was going to the bathroom. "We had on seven layers of clothes," he said, "we were dying!" Anyone who has ever worn a one-piece snowsuit knows this feeling well. Bodily functions aside, Brian Johnson said the camera and film didn't fare well in the cold either because acetate film gets brittle and sharp.

Now, I'm not always a fan of CGI, but if this were made now, Hoth definitely seems like a candidate for it. They tried solutions like putting a rotating glass plate in front of the lens, but they had to find ways to keep the camera body warm, the eyepiece from clouding over, and hands covered so they didn't get them glued to the metal of the camera. "You have to take a razor blade and slice the skin to get it off," Kershner said of what happens if they were left bare.

They were even unable to climb to the top of the glacier they were shooting on, with only ropes and poles to guide them. Tape recorders wouldn't work and the altitude made it hard to move in the snow. In the end, it's a wonder these scenes were finished at all! I bet they were all wishing for Tauntauns by the end to get back to the hotel.

If you'd like to revisit "The Empire Strikes Back" and appreciate what the cast and crew went through in a new way, all the "Star Wars" TV shows and films are currently streaming on Disney+.