The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Original Planet Of The Apes Movie

Linda Harrison, who played Nova in the original "Planet of the Apes" as well as the sequel "Beneath the Planet of the Apes," is still alive and well at 78 years old. Harrison maintained a career in Hollywood throughout the '80s, while appearing sporadically in movies and TV shows in the '90s and beyond. She also kept up her connections to the franchise by appearing in a cameo role in Tim Burton's 2001 "Planet of the Apes" remake.

Some of Harrison's other noteworthy roles include her stint on the TV show "Bracken's World," "Airport 1975," and Ron Howard's sci-fi classic "Cocoon." Harrison also reprised her role as Susan in 1988's "Cocoon: The Return." She is set to return with her first new role in decades in "Midnight Massacre," which is currently in post-production. For a time during her career, she went under the moniker Augusta Summerland, appearing in shows like "Switch" and "Barnaby Jones" under that name.

In 2008, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of "Planet of the Apes," Harrison was awarded the Maria Honorifica at the Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantàstic de Catalunya to honor her career. Outside of her work in Hollywood, Harrison operated a consignment shop in Berlin called Harrison's Peach Tree.