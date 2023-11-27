Star Trek Fans Never Got To See One Of The Most Impressive Parts Of Picard's Set

One of the central locations of the 2017 TV series "Star Trek: Picard" was the winery of the title character. The retired Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), after a long career in Starfleet and a bitter extraction from the organization, moved into his ancestral family home and turned to wine-making as a hobby. In a fun marketing tie-in, Trekkies can buy bottles of Chateau Picard for themselves. Picard's home is, as fans of the character may have intuited, a low-tech locale, replete with old-fashioned paper books, wooden beams, breakfast nooks, and a lot of natural light. Picard, after all, was frequently seen thumbing through paper tomes, listening to centuries-old music, and drinking Earl Grey tea, a drink not invented until the 1830s. Throughout "Star Trek," Picard mentioned his ancestors, noting that Picards fought at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. The man, however much he may dislike the fact, has a legacy. He did, however, seem to enjoy living in the ancient past.

According to David Blass, the production designer for "Picard," the low-fi construction of Chateau Picard used to contain scenes set in a large, broad room that, alas, wasn't included in the final cut of the series. Blass, it should be noted, was the one largely responsible for accurately recreating the set of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D's bridge for the series' final two episodes. Whether or not you were a Trekkie who loved the reappearance of the Enterprise-D or a Trekkie who hated it, one cannot deny that Blass got every tiny detail 100% correct.

In a recent interview with TrekMovie, Blass revealed that the third season of "Picard" began with a scene in a lovely, large, two-story in-home library that he and his team actually constructed. Sadly, the library never saw the light of day.