A 'Temper Tantrum' Saved Star Trek: Picard's Enterprise-D Set From Destruction

The third season of "Star Trek: Picard" reunited the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" for one final adventure that gave fans a satisfying conclusion to the beloved TV series, and part of that meant returning to the bridge of one of the franchise's most well-known ships. In the penultimate episode, engineer Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) reveals that he's been restoring the Enterprise-D himself. The ship's former crew need a vessel that's not hooked up to Starfleet systems, and the D is perfect because of its retro technology. Even those who found the farewell to "Next Gen" a little too full of fan-service had to be somewhat excited to see the old gang back on the bridge of a ship not seen since "Star Trek Generations." For many sci-fi nerds of a certain age, the Enterprise-D feels like a second home, and it's joyous to see that some things don't ever change, even with the ravages of time.

The bridge of the Enterprise-D was a brightly lit, beige-and-brown return to the aesthetics of a different time, and the set was immaculately re-created. That's a whole lot of work for just two episodes, but production designer Dave Blass made sure that the set stuck around and didn't end up disassembled. It just took a little tantrum, apparently!