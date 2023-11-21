Martin Scorsese And Steven Spielberg Are Teaming Up For A Cape Fear Series

One of Martin Scorsese's finest and most fascinating films is getting new life. Deadline reports that a new TV re-imagining of "Cape Fear" is in the works, with cinema legend Steven Spielberg and TikTok star Martin Scorsese on board in their first TV collaboration. Spielberg and Scorsese are set to executive produce the "Cape Fear" show alongside creator and showrunner Nick Antosca, who previously helmed the excellent horror anthology "Channel Zero" and the crime drama "The Act."

This would be the third adaptation of John D. MacDonald's novel "The Executioners" after J. Lee Thompson's 1962 film adaptation and Scorsese's 1991 remake. The story follows a convicted rapist who seeks vengeance on the public defender he blames for his decade-long imprisonment. For some, the story is best remembered as the basis for the classic "The Simpsons" episode "Cape Feare" — the one where Sideshow Bob stalks the Simpsons family and also gets stuck in a loop continually stepping on rakes.

The new adaptation is being called "an unconventional take," with Deadline describing the TV show as "a tense, contemporary thriller that examines America's obsession with true crime in the 21st century." The plot remains relatively the same, with an infamous killer seeking revenge on a pair of married attorneys after getting released from prison.