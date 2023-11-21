Here's Proof Eddie Murphy Is Really Back As Axel Foley In Beverly Hills Cop 4

We knew Eddie Murphy was coming back for a new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie, but between the strike and a million think pieces on the decline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we all kinda lost track of where this fourth Axel Foley adventure stood.

Finally, thanks to Empire, we not only get proof-of-life of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" in the form of a still from the movie, but we also get a little info on what's going down in this legacy sequel from legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Here's the rundown: Netflix will distribute this sequel (not Paramount) sometime in 2024, and it will be bringing back not just Murphy in the lead role, but also some familiar faces from the previous films, including Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot.

In his chat with Empire, Bruckheimer was over the moon about Murphy's work, saying that every time he stepped on set he was just as unpredictable as ever and "every day he's there throws you back to the '80s."

Looking at the new image Empire released, Murphy definitely seems to still fill out the jacket well enough, and we know from his (kinda) recent appearance on "SNL" that he's still as sharp as ever as a comedian. You never can tell, however, if audiences will be there for some of these legacy sequels.