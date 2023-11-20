The Marvels Star Iman Vellani Says The Box Office Is Disney CEO Bob Iger's Problem

Nia DaCosta's new superhero film "The Marvels" is notoriously one of the lower-grossing films in the famously successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. This blindsided many pundits, as the MCU has famously been able to rake in billions, even when presenting more obscure characters to a mass audience (case in point: the Guardians of the Galaxy had no major cultural cache until their first movie came out in 2014). "The Marvels" was a sequel to the 2019 film "Captain Marvel," a film that made $1.1 billion worldwide. It was also a sequel to the acclaimed Marvel TV shows "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel," leading many to naturally assume that "The Marvels," too, would be a hit.

The film opened to mostly warm reviews, but — still shockingly — had the lowest opening weekend of any MCU movie, scoring even less than "The Incredible Hulk" back in 2008 and "Ant-Man" in 2015. The low receipts have been chalked up to a general sense of superhero fatigue, and, more so, the changing taste of a mass audience. Marvel has been No. 1 for over a decade — it could only hold that spot for so long. To briefly editorialize, "The Marvels" is shorter and slighter than many recent MCU movies which, to this author's eye, makes it better than a lot of them; not everything requires massive portent.

Actor Iman Vellani plays one of the film's three title Marvels, specifically Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, a teenager who can turn light into physical matter. Vellani, in a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, was asked about the relatively low earnings of "The Marvels," and she had a very healthy attitude about it. She would rather, she said, leave the number crunching to the execs and merely be proud of the work she did.