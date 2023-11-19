Suzanne Shepherd, Mafia Mother-In-Law In The Sopranos And Goodfellas, Has Died At 89

We're sad to report that actress Suzanne Shepherd has passed away at the age of 89, as confirmed by her agent and her daughter Kate Shepherd. A character actress who had roles in movies and TV stretching back to the 1980s, two of Shepherd's parts were practically the same role.

In "Goodfellas," Shepherd played the mother of Karen Hill (Lorraine Bracco). She has a short but memorable scene where she scolds her daughter for letting Henry (Ray Liotta) stay out so late and for marrying a Gentile man in the first place. When Henry finally comes home at the crack of dawn, she snaps at him and he walks off. This leads to the scene's comedic capstone, in which Tommy (Joe Pesci) mocks Karen's mother by nagging Henry in the same voice.

Many "Goodfellas" alums later showed up on "The Sopranos," including Bracco and Shepherd. Bracco, wanting to play a role that was different than Karen, turned down the part of Carmela Soprano in favor of Dr. Jennifer Melfi, Tony's therapist Edie Falco played Carmela instead, and Shepherd had a recurring guest role as Carmela's mother, Mary DeAngelis, alongside Tom Aldredge as Mary's husband Hugh (Aldredge passed in 2011). Mary wasn't as loud as Karen's mother, but she had the same distaste for her son-in-law; see the episode, "Marco Polo," where she tries to keep Tony from attending Hugh's 75th birthday.

Shepherd's "Sopranos" co-star Ray Abruzzo (Carmine Lupertazzi Jr.) has posted a tribute to Shepherd on Instagram, describing her as "a force of nature."