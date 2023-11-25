Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon Cameo Was A Perfect Accident

Warning: this post contains spoilers for the end of "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Martin Scorsese's latest film "Killers of the Flower Moon" was based on the 2017 nonfiction book by David Grann, and tells a fictionalized version of the notorious Osage murders committed by William King Hale through the mid-1920s. Hale, motivated by greed and a terrifyingly innate sense of white supremacy, swept into the Osage nation specifically to direct Osage wealth into the pockets of white men. Hale arranged himself as a community hero, and the Osage people trusted him, but he was secretly arranging their deaths and stealing their wealth. Inheritance schemes and outright murders kept Hale on top of the community's business interests.

This, Scorsese argues, is the real foundation of American exceptionalism.

In Scorsese's film, Hale is played by Robert De Niro and the film's main character is a soulless little turd named Ernest (Leonard DiCaprio) who goes along with Hale's plans, motivated only by greed and his own lack of wherewithal. "Killers" delves deeply into the two men's crimes and their bloody-minded insistence on theft and exploitation, two things that come naturally to evil men. The face of the Osage community is Mollie Kyle, played by Lily Gladstone.

The film ends with an epilogue set about 20 years after the events of the bulk of the film. The action cuts abruptly to a stage in a distant theater wherein actors and newsreaders are enacting a true-crime dramatization of the Osage murders, informing a modern audience of how everything played out and how all the characters died. The final word in the epilogue is given by Scorsese himself in what is an ingenious cameo.

It seems his cameo, while thematically notable, was a last-minute decision. Scorsese talked about it in a recent interview with EW.