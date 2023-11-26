This Nightmare Before Christmas Character Was By Far The Most Challenging To Create

In a Halloween world where every person is a monster, a vampire, a skeleton, a werewolf, a demon, or a creature that hides under the stairs, who could possibly be a villain? In Henry Selick's 1993 stop-motion animated fantasy "The Nightmare Before Christmas," Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon speaking, Danny Elfman singing) is the community's most famous local hero, but he is not a killer. Indeed, Jack seems to be good-hearted (if he had a heart) and secretly longs for romance. The local mad scientist Dr. Finkelstein (William Hickey) can resurrect dead skeletons, but he doesn't want to take lives. Even the two-faced Mayor (Glenn Shadix) is more ineffectual than evil.

The only monster in Halloween Town that truly longs for violence and aches to kill people with his own hands is Oogie Boogie, a.k.a. the Boogeyman (Ken Page). As imagined by the film's designer, Tim Burton, Oogie Boogie is a large, empty-eyed burlap sack full of bugs and snakes. He only barely has a humanoid shape and lurches toward his victims with a cackle and a Cab Calloway-style musical number. Oogie Boogie lives in a mechanical casino underneath the home of Lock (Paul Ruebens), Shock (Catherine O'Hara), and Barrel (Elfman), who feed him victims.

The characters in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" were all constructed of moveable maquettes. The Jack Skellington models were about 16 ½" tall but were spindly enough to have his entire head or faceplate removed to achieve the stop-motion expressions. Oogie Boogie, conversely, was a massive, round model that took a lot more time to sculpt and animate. According to David A. Bossert's new book "The Nightmare Before Christmas Visual Companion," Oogie Boogie was the toughest job for the staff.