Bloopers That Change The Way You See These Horror Villains
Horror villains may terrify us and give us countless nightmares but that doesn't stop us from shelling out our hard-earned cash to see them hack their way through innocent victims on the big screen. There are innumerable reasons why these murderous figures have become pop culture icons: their signature modus operandi, their unique looks, the one-liners they spout before causing some serious bloodshed, whatever. From Leatherface to Ghostface, from Pinhead to Pumpkinhead, we simply can't take our eyes off the screen when these legendary monsters make their appearance.
However, there's no better way to undermine the terror and mystery of horror villains than by watching the actors who play them goof around behind the scenes. Not only does it destroy the illusion by revealing that these maniacs and monsters are just people in costumes and makeup but it shows that, in reality, they are about as harmless as Casper the Friendly Ghost. Still, there's a bit of fun to be had watching these bloopers; it's the only way I'll be able to confidently claim, "Yeah, I could take on Michael Myers in a fight." So, if you don't mind having your favorite horror villains defanged and stripped of their menacing qualities, read on.
The Silence of the Lambs
Based on the popular novel of the same name, "The Silence of the Lambs" follows up-and-coming FBI agent Clarice Starling as she's assigned to a case involving "Buffalo Bill," a deranged serial killer who kidnaps women and murders them as part of a plan to use their skin for a suit he's making. It's a pretty heavy case to assign to an FBI trainee. Anyway, to get more information on "Buffalo Bill," Starling must interrogate the brilliant yet cannibalistic psychiatrist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, as "Buffalo Bill" was one of his patients.
Anthony Hopkins' portrayal of Lecter not only made the character one of our most memorable movie monsters, but it also catapulted the actor into Hollywood royalty, as it nabbed him an Oscar for his performance. The intensity and sadism of Lecter testify to Hopkins' greatness as an actor, as there's a blooper that shows him breaking out of character and into a pretty solid impersonation of Sylvester Stallone's famous Rocky. Hopkins' impression here feels all the more twisted as he was obviously filming the scene when he brutally kills the security guards bringing him food and is covered in blood. Don't get me wrong – Lecter remains a terrifying character, but I'm a little less frightened of him now that I know there's a chance he'll show me his Rambo routine before he eats my spleen.
It Chapter 2
Largely set 27 years after its predecessor, "It Chapter 2" follows the now-adult members of the Losers Club as they deal with the return of Pennywise, who has resumed terrorizing the town of Derry, Maine. Despite his seeming defeat at their hands when they were children, Bill Denbrough, Beverly Marsh, Ben Hanscom, Richie Tozier, Stanley Uris, and Eddie Kaspbrak conclude that they must perform the Native American "Ritual of Chüd" to put an end to Pennywise for good. Each member must confront their painful pasts and face their deepest fears.
"It: Chapter 2" boasts an impressive cast that includes Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader. However, the real standout is Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, who's just as terrific and madcap here as he was in the previous installment. Of course, his delightfully menacing performance is undermined a bit when watching a blooper from the scene wherein he kills sweet little Victoria Fuller, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong. In it, Skarsgård's Pennywise lures Armstrong's Fuller into a trap with his devilish voice before lunging at her. He stops just before making contact with the petite actress, breaking character and reverting to his regular voice to ask with a chuckle if she's okay. As if that alone didn't sap Pennywise of his demonic demeanor, Skarsgård shares a high-five with Armstrong for a successful take. Not quite the behavior we'd expect from a child killer, right?
Fear Street Part One: 1994
This first installment in the trilogy based on R.L. Stine's book series unfolds in the town of Shadyside, which locals refer to as the "murder capital of the United States." The reason for this, many teenagers believe, is because of a supposed curse put on the town by Sarah Frier, an accused witch sentenced to death in 1666. This certainly seems to be the case, as a car crash disturbs Frier's resting place, leading to the resurrection of several past Shadyside killers. As more and more teenagers die, it's up to Sam, Deena, and their friends to end the witch's curse plaguing Shadyside.
During the filming of the supermarket scene, Skull Mask attacks Julia Rehwald's Kate Schmidt and prepares to gut her like a fish. However, in an unfortunate turn of events (well, unfortunate for an undead murderer), the prop knife breaks before he can deliver the fatal thrust. The Skull Mask actor looks at the broken weapon confoundingly — and hilariously — before stopping the scene to bend down and pick up the pieces. It's a reaction that most people would have in that situation, but considering that the scene that shows up in the film depicts him brutally stabbing Kate and shoving her through a bread slicer, it does kind of diminish him as an actual threat.
Scream VI
Set a year after the events of 2022's "Scream," the sixth installment in this franchise follows sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, who now live in New York City and are trying to start their lives anew. But as anybody who's watched any "Scream" movies knows, massacre survivors are never free from the legacy of Ghostface. While Tara fits in easily at Blackmore University, Sam struggles to move on, as much of the public believes her to be behind the previous killings due to a rumor that's been gaining steam. As the bodies pile up, Sam, Tara, and their friends must look to the past to determine the "rules" that the new murderer (or murderers?) is following.
Part of what's made Ghostface such a classic horror movie villain is the large number of characters who've worn the mask; practically anybody could be causing the carnage. Of course, let's not forget Ghostface's skill with sharp weapons, which has been used to stab, slice, and dice countless victims over six movies and even a TV series. "Scream 6" saw Ghostface use a shotgun for the first time to deadly effect. However, considering this is Ghostface's firearm debut in the franchise, it makes sense that there'd be a learning curve, as seen in a blooper for the bodega slaughter scene. In it, the prop shotgun the Ghostface actor uses locks up on him, leading to him sulking away.
Jennifer's Body
This horror-teen comedy tells the story of nerdy Anita "Needy" Lesnicki and her gorgeous friend Jennifer Check. Following a disastrous rock show at a dive bar that resulted in numerous deaths, Needy notices that something strange has come over Jennifer, in that she mercilessly slaughters teen boys at their high school. It turns out that Jennifer was intended to be sacrificed to the Devil, but because she wasn't a virgin, she became possessed by an unstoppable succubus with an appetite for humans. Despite her friendship with Jennifer, Needy concludes that the only way to stop the killings and rescue her pal's soul is to kill Jennifer.
The perfect casting of Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox as Needy and Jennifer, respectively, elevates this so-so flick. They do a spectacular job of capturing the weirdness of a high school bond between two girls caught up in supernatural hullabaloo. When Needy must put her bloodthirsty buddy down for good, it actually carries some dramatic weight. But you know what doesn't carry dramatic weight? The blooper wherein Fox accidentally bites co-star Seyfried's neck while shooting the climactic scene. Fox breaks from her ferocious character and sheepishly says, "I actually bit her. Sorry. I'm so sorry!" Please, Ms. Fox, that's no way for a proper succubus to act. Just take a chunk out of your best friend's artery, wipe your mouth, and study for that physics exam.
Halloween (2007)
This Rob Zombie-helmed remake of the classic 1978 slasher focuses less on the inhabitants of Haddonfield, Illinois, and more on the psychology and backstory of Michael Myers. He shows bizarre tendencies as a young man, but when he's pushed too far by his mom's moocher boyfriend, uncaring older sister, and a school bully, the little Myers kills several people, including members of his own family, and is sent to a sanitarium for life to be studied by Dr. Samuel Loomis. Even with the constant care provided by Loomis and a kindly janitor, Myers does nothing but remain silent and create creepy masks for 15 years. That is, until, one night during the spookiest holiday of the year, he escapes the sanitarium and heads home.
Daeg Faerch plays the 10-year-old version of Myers, and, wow, does his character get put through the wringer. Faerch wonderfully conveys the growing rage of a boy stepped on and forgotten by all except his mother, and he delivers an intense performance. However, watch this blooper and see how menacing the actor really is. Set right after Myers killed his sister and mom's boyfriend, he sits on the front porch with bloody hands as his mom arrives to console him. It's a dark scene, but Faerch blows it by sneezing after proclaiming that "it's over." Of course, Sheri Moon Zombie doesn't help by breaking into laughter. After that, can you imagine that sweet little boy growing into the unstoppable teenager-killing behemoth?
Scream 4
Beloved horror director Wes Craven returned to the "Scream" franchise after more than a decade to deliver yet another bloody installment. The story kicks off with the brutal murder of a couple of teenagers in Woodsboro, just in time for the 15th anniversary of the original massacre that rocked the quaint little town. Sidney Prescott – who survived not, not two, but three attacks by Ghostface – arrives back in her hometown but soon becomes implicated in the new murders. Things get more intense when her teenage cousin, Jill Roberts, gets a menacing phone call from Ghostface. Can Sidney's old friends Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley help put an end to this new killer – or killers' – campaign?
Craven was joined by franchise stalwarts Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette as Sidney, Gale, and Dewey, respectively, who all fit their classic roles as if no time had passed. Campbell was still in top fighting form, as seen in a blooper wherein Ghostface chases her character. She swiftly stops him in his tracks by slinging a picture at his head. While Campbell looks great in the clip, the Ghostface actor looks less than imposing after being taken out so easily by a piece of home decor. Perhaps it was a real picture frame, or maybe Campbell is just stronger than she looks. Either way, considering Ghostface has been able to outlive franchise fatigue, one would think that it'd take more than some breakaway glass and balsa wood to stop him.
Hellraiser: Judgment
In this second reboot of the series and tenth overall entry, three detectives are on the trail of a murderer who draws inspiration from the Ten Commandments to kill his victims. Their investigation leads them to an abandoned house that one of the detectives, Sean Carter, visits, only to be mysteriously transported to what appears to be a domain in Hell, presided over by the demonic entity, the Auditor of the Stygian Inquisition. But before the Auditor can fully judge Sean, he's rescued by the angel Jophiel, leaving the Auditor to confer with his boss, the legendary Pinhead, about what the Cenobites' next move should be.
Doug Bradley helped create one of the most iconic horror movie villains of all time when he donned the pins in 1987's "Hellraiser." Paul T. Taylor does an admirable job here as Pinhead, projecting a fair amount of gravitas as the leader of a cult of sadomasochistic demons. However, he drops that satanic decorum in a hilarious blooper wherein he loses track of his dialogue. When facing one of his victims, Taylor's Pinhead proclaims, "Look at me. Forged in agony and pain!" before blinking in confusion and whispering, "I forgot my line..." It's such a dramatic shift in tone that even the crew can be heard laughing behind the camera. Hopefully, the Hell Priest does a better job of remembering his sermon before ripping his next victim to pieces with chains and hooks.
The Fog
John Carpenter's creepy 1980 ghost film "The Fog" is set in the sleepy California coastal town of Antonio Bay, which will soon celebrate its 100th birthday. Despite its quaint atmosphere and quirky inhabitants, Antonio Bay was founded on a dark secret; a century earlier, the town's forefathers intentionally caused the destruction of a clipper ship carrying a wealthy, leprosy-stricken Blake and his crew, and used the murdered passengers' gold to establish Antonio Bay. Most of the locals know nothing of this bleak past, but they get a brutal history lesson when a mysterious fog envelops the town, bringing with it the vengeful spirits of Blake and company.
A simple yet elegantly made little fright flick, Carpenter wrung quite a bit of atmosphere and suspense out of a fairly straightforward ghost story. This is largely due to giving us only limited glimpses of the vindictive spirits, which lets our imaginations do the heavy lifting in conjuring up horrific visions. Good thing, too. In this blooper, an actor playing one of the ghosts thrusts his rotting arm through a broken window, complete with spooky lighting and plenty of fog. However, that's where the terror ends, as a voice behind the camera says, "Now let me see your face in there," prompting the actor to reveal the visage of a regular, totally not-dead dude giving a playful smile. Is that what the haunting mist hides? Just some happy bearded guys?
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
"Killer Klowns from Outer Space" takes place in the small town of Crescent Cove, where the locals deal with an invasion of aliens that look like clowns. The invaders even travel in a spaceship that resembles a giant circus tent. The first victim is a farmer summarily abducted by the "klowns" and encased in a cocoon shaped like cotton candy. Mike and his girlfriend Debbie soon stumble upon the aliens, as well, but narrowly escape. They then head to the local police station for help and manage to convince officer Dave Hansen — Debbie's ex-boyfriend — to look into it. But they'd better hurry, as this horde of colorful killers is quickly offing folks with pies, balloons, puppets, and more.
This campy cult classic is an absolute romp, delivering some actual scares among its cheeky humor and clever special effects. One of the more standout special effects is that of the "klowns" — after getting shot in the nose, their Achilles heel — spinning around before exploding into so much colorful dust. To pull off the effect, an actor in the "klown" makeup stood in place on a turntable that spun them around, with the footage then sped up. But in this blooper, said actor got a little too dizzy and fell over, requiring several crew members to catch them. It's genuinely clownish behavior, but it's not something we expect from a creature that has no qualms about dispatching a whole town.