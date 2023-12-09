Bloopers That Change The Way You See These Horror Villains

Horror villains may terrify us and give us countless nightmares but that doesn't stop us from shelling out our hard-earned cash to see them hack their way through innocent victims on the big screen. There are innumerable reasons why these murderous figures have become pop culture icons: their signature modus operandi, their unique looks, the one-liners they spout before causing some serious bloodshed, whatever. From Leatherface to Ghostface, from Pinhead to Pumpkinhead, we simply can't take our eyes off the screen when these legendary monsters make their appearance.

However, there's no better way to undermine the terror and mystery of horror villains than by watching the actors who play them goof around behind the scenes. Not only does it destroy the illusion by revealing that these maniacs and monsters are just people in costumes and makeup but it shows that, in reality, they are about as harmless as Casper the Friendly Ghost. Still, there's a bit of fun to be had watching these bloopers; it's the only way I'll be able to confidently claim, "Yeah, I could take on Michael Myers in a fight." So, if you don't mind having your favorite horror villains defanged and stripped of their menacing qualities, read on.