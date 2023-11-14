Ragnarok, Love And Thunder Director Taika Waititi 'Won't Be Involved' With Thor 5

The Marvel Cinematic Universe created its own factory line for directors, grabbing exciting new indie filmmakers and handing them multi-million-dollar movies straight away — sometimes for their second feature ever. Some did great things, some crashed under the pressure, but when Taika Waititi joined the MCU and directed "Thor: Ragnarok," it came as a breath of fresh air for the cinematic universe. He added a visual flair and completely reinvented the God of Thunder as the star of a comedy, making him one of the best characters in the MCU.

Then, things went south in "Thor: Love and Thunder." The movie failed to capture what made its predecessor special, and suffered from some of the worst VFX in a Marvel movie, as VFX artists became fed up with Marvel's horrible crunch culture. It didn't help that Waititi himself seemed to make fun of the VFX in his own movie at one point, or that he threw out his own script.

Despite "Love and Thunder" ending with a new beginning for the God of Thunder, it seems Waititi will not be a part of the future of the character. Speaking with Business Insider, Waititi addressed rumors that "Thor 5" is already in development. "I wouldn't know if that's accurate," Waititi said of the rumors. "I know that I won't be involved."

"I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for," he added.