A 2012 Ewan McGregor Drama Is Making A Steady Climb Up Netflix's Top Charts

In 2004, The Indian Ocean tsunami hit parts of Southeast Asia, claiming more than 227,898 lives and devastating countless families who were torn apart due to the environmental disaster. The story of María Belón, who was among several who experienced and survived the tsunami in Khao Lak, Thailand serves as the inspiration for Spanish filmmaker J. A. Bayona's disaster drama, "The Impossible." Belón herself was involved with the screenwriting process of the film to ensure the authenticity of the events, and apart from a few alterations made for dramatic effect, "The Impossible" captures the harrowing perspective of disaster survivors who often have to contend with the helpless despair of being separated from their loved ones.

Perhaps the appeal of this raw, vulnerable human sentiment is the reason why "The Impossible" has currently earned a place in the Top 10 Netflix Charts in the U.S. Released in 2012, "The Impossible" tells a story that's grounded in its treatment of the real-life disaster, compassionately depicting the aftermath of the inundation of the affected areas, along with the visceral distress that survivors undergo in a way that feels honest and emotionally-resonant.

The story begins in the luxurious, peaceful Orchid Beach Resort, where British couple Maria (Naomi Watts) and Henry (Ewan McGregor) Bennett arrive to spend their Christmas holiday with their children, Lucas (Tom Holland, in his debut role), Simon (Oaklee Pendergast), and Thomas (Samuel Joslin). The family settles into their beachside villa, carrying on with life in the mundane ways we often take for granted, and all hell breaks loose when the disaster strikes, separating Maria and Lucas from the rest amid the chaos.