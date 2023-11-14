There's One Thing The Marvels Does Better Than Avengers: Endgame

This post contains spoilers for "The Marvels."

In "The Marvels," Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau (the latter of whom, we will, in accordance with Kamala Khan, henceforth call "Professor Marvel") do battle with Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior who plans to destroy multiple worlds. It's not a nice thing to do, and it makes sense that our heroes don't want her to do it.

There's just one problem.

Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton, isn't just wrecking planets for fun. We learn quickly that she's using the power of the Quantum Bands — never mind those, they're just a MacGuffin — to remove the atmosphere, the oceans, and even the sun from other inhabited worlds and move them to her own world, Hala, which was left in ruins after Captain Marvel, at the end of her first movie, liberated it from the Supreme Intelligence.

It turns out that destroying an entire planet's infrastructure without even thinking for one second about how to build it back up again was pretty short-sighted. Who knew? So although Dar-Benn isn't being very nice about it, she is attempting to solve a very real problem. Her whole planet is dying, and so are her people.

Dar-Benn is the latest in an increasingly long line of blockbuster movie villains who plan to do terrible things for a seemingly noble cause. But "The Marvels" does something that other movies about anti-villains — even the ultra-popular and monumentally successful "Avengers: Endgame" — didn't do.

"The Marvels" does it right.