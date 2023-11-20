Samuel L. Jackson Had No Idea He'd Be Playing A Jedi When He Signed On To Star Wars

Samuel L. Jackson is cool. This is not new information, of course. If you somehow don't agree, let me remind you that when Jackson played the role of Jedi Mace Windu in the "Star Wars" prequels, he was able to request and receive a purple lightsaber, a color that had not yet been seen in a "Star Wars" movie. Not only that, but the one he got has "bad mother******" etched on the side. How many people get that experience? Not only that, but he was in the films in the first place, merely because he said he wanted to play a role. Obviously, they gave him the role because he's a great actor, but there are many great actors. There is only one Samuel L. Jackson.

So, he requested a role and got it, and asked for a purple lightsaber and got it. Those are some real-life Jedi powers if you ask me. What's crazy to think about is that Jackson didn't know he'd be playing a Jedi when he was first interested in a role in the prequels, according to issue #55 of "Star Wars Insider." In fact, he was willing to play any role he was given if he got into the film.