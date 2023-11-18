One Of Halloween 2018's Coolest Shots Was Much Harder To Pull Off Than You'd Think

The 2000s were full of remakes of beloved horror franchises. "Nightmare on Elm Street," "Friday the 13th," "Halloween," "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," and many more were reinvented for a new generation. There were enough of these that the idea of rebooting horror franchises became the main satire target of "Scream 4" — the best of that franchise's sequels. But despite how many of these there were, most failed to leave a lasting impact.

This is why it was so surprising that "Halloween" would find such big success with its second reboot — technically, it's third, if you count "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later." David Gordon Green reinvented the classic horror movie in a legacy sequel that served as a love letter to fans. As /Film critic Chris Evangelista described it back in 2018, the film is "a brutal, scary and sometimes funny sequel that gives the long-running franchise the respect and adoration it deserves."

Even if Green's two sequels weren't as good, they left a mark as commercially successful movies that offered something new to the franchise. Still, no matter how successful these movies were, or how much more elaborate and expensive they were compared to John Carpenter's original classic, there were still struggles. As Abbie Bernstein reveals in her book "Halloween: The Official Making of Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends," one of the best shots of the movie almost didn't happen. It's the scene where Laurie shoots Michael, but it turns out she only shot a reflection of The Shape in a mirror.