Liam Neeson Stole A Historic Star Wars Moment Out From Under Samuel L. Jackson

Liam Neeson may have famously played a man who had his daughter stolen from him back in 2008, but nearly a decade earlier he committed a far more serious theft himself: He stole an iconic line from poor Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson's tenure in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy is famous for his many fun requests for his character, like his purple lightsaber. "We had this big arena, this fight scene with all these Jedi," he explained on The Graham Norton Show, "And I was like, well s**t, I wanna be able to find myself in this big ol' scene. So I said to George, 'You think maybe I can get a purple lightsaber?'" One of Jackson's other hopes for his character, which was admittedly far less important, was that he'd get to be the first one in the movie to say that line, "May the force be with you."

"To see it on the page when I first got those script pages it was like, 'Oh man, I get to say the line.' And then it got to be, 'It's the first movie. I wonder if I'm the first person to ever say 'May the Force be with you?”" Jackson explained to Star Wars Insider in 1999. Although realistically, it seemed like the phrase had been around in this universe for generations already, it was still fun to imagine that Mace Windu coined the phrase. It was an interpretation that was technically valid, just so long as no other character said the line first. But as Jackson lamented: "And then I watched the film for the first time last night and Liam said it before I did. So I was like, 'Damn!' [Laughs]"