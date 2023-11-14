Maz Kanata In Star Wars: The Force Awakens Was Based On Someone Important To J.J. Abrams
J.J. Abrams' 2015 blockbuster "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was the "Tiny Toon Adventures" of the "Star Wars" universe. Like "Tiny Toons," it takes place in the same universe as the property that inspired it, and the older characters still exist in that universe, but the story focuses on younger, "junior" counterparts — direct analogs — to each of the known legacy characters. Just as Bugs Bunny was reflected in Babs Bunny and Buster Bunny, so too was Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) reflected in Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega). Just as Daffy Duck became Plucky, so too did Han Solo (Harrison Ford) become Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Just as the Roadrunner became Little Beeper, so too did R2-D2 become BB-8. In the same fashion, Yoda (Franz Oz), the gnome-like sage from "The Empire Strikes Back," was translated into Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o).
Maz, of course, has a personality of her own and reads more like a scrappy, freelance mechanic than a wise old sage, but the comparison stands. Maz owns a tavern and, many years ago, worked as a space pirate. According to an article in EW, Maz owned that tavern for over a century, so she, like Yoda, is very long-lived. She also, by some happenstance, came into the possession of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, indicating that she has a knack for knickknacks.
Maz was also, according to an interview the makers of "The Force Awakens" had with the Hollywood reporter in 2015, based directly on one of Abrams' high school teachers. Rose Gilbert worked at Palisades Charter High School from 1961 until her retirement at age 94, and taught Abrams as a teen. Like Maz Kanata, she was kind but possessed of authority. She also wore big, goggle-like eyeglasses.
Rose Gilbert
It was the ILM special effects designer Christian Alzmann who gave the skinny on Rose Gilbert to the Hollywood Reporter. Alzmann said:
"This legendary teacher named Rose Gilbert. They're like, 'Maz's character is going to be Rose Gilbert.' We've had pictures of Rose Gilbert all over our workstations when we were drawing. I definitely think that the spirit of her is very much present in that character."
Pictures of Rose Gilbert can be seen on a special 2016 profile printed on the Los Angeles School Report website. The profile notes that her retirement at age 94 made her one of the oldest teachers in the country. She taught at Palisades Charter for 51 years. The principal of Pali High, Pamela Magee, said in 2016 that she definitely noticed Maz Kanata's physical resemblance to Rose Gilbert. Magee noted that it was a touching tribute and that she had intended to alert the student body to Abrams' homage.
Gilbert, by the same profile, remained in the same classroom for many years — room B204 — and was known casually among the student body as "Momma G." There is a drama room on campus named after her, and she donated a sizeable inheritance to the school when her husband died. The donation was used to fund the construction of a community pool that was named after her late daughter who died in 2004.
Abrams graduated from Palisades Charter in 1984, and clearly admired Rose Gilbert. By coincidence, a production designer on "The Force Awakens," Rick Carter, also attended classes taught by Rose Gilbert. He graduated in 1970.
Gilbert passed away at the age of 95 in 2013. Abrams was at the funeral.