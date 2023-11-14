Maz Kanata In Star Wars: The Force Awakens Was Based On Someone Important To J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams' 2015 blockbuster "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was the "Tiny Toon Adventures" of the "Star Wars" universe. Like "Tiny Toons," it takes place in the same universe as the property that inspired it, and the older characters still exist in that universe, but the story focuses on younger, "junior" counterparts — direct analogs — to each of the known legacy characters. Just as Bugs Bunny was reflected in Babs Bunny and Buster Bunny, so too was Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) reflected in Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega). Just as Daffy Duck became Plucky, so too did Han Solo (Harrison Ford) become Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Just as the Roadrunner became Little Beeper, so too did R2-D2 become BB-8. In the same fashion, Yoda (Franz Oz), the gnome-like sage from "The Empire Strikes Back," was translated into Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o).

Maz, of course, has a personality of her own and reads more like a scrappy, freelance mechanic than a wise old sage, but the comparison stands. Maz owns a tavern and, many years ago, worked as a space pirate. According to an article in EW, Maz owned that tavern for over a century, so she, like Yoda, is very long-lived. She also, by some happenstance, came into the possession of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, indicating that she has a knack for knickknacks.

Maz was also, according to an interview the makers of "The Force Awakens" had with the Hollywood reporter in 2015, based directly on one of Abrams' high school teachers. Rose Gilbert worked at Palisades Charter High School from 1961 until her retirement at age 94, and taught Abrams as a teen. Like Maz Kanata, she was kind but possessed of authority. She also wore big, goggle-like eyeglasses.