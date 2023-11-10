Cool Stuff: Yellowjackets Funko POPs Celebrate Doomcoming With Wilderness Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just when I thought I'd never buy another Funko POP, those maestros of vinyl collectibles went ahead and designed a series that just shot to the top of my asking list for Santa Claus.

It was only a matter of time before the characters of "Yellowjackets" were given the POP treatment, but Funko didn't just put them all in their soccer uniforms and switch their heads, they delivered unique designs that highlight the creativity, resourcefulness, and '90s fashion goodness of our fave soccer players (and Coach Ben) from the "Doomcoming" episode. Based on some of the items the characters are holding, it also appears that these designs are from after they all started tripping balls on Misty's magic mushroom stew. They were even kind enough to include Jackie in what will potentially be her only Funko form — unless the company decides to appease all of us sickos and give us our very own "Frozen Snackie" POP.

The "Yellowjackets" collection is exclusive to the 1996 timeline characters, but I can only assume that we'll eventually get adult figures. Perhaps adult Misty will come with her own Caligula accessory. If I'm really fantasy booking, they'd give me a figure of himbo husband Jeff to go with adult Shauna (book club not included). That said, the Doomcoming figures are pretty damn cool, and the attention to detail that went into crafting their outfits is genuinely impressive. And yes, you don't even have to ask, I'm absolutely going to pre-order Van and Taissa the second I'm done writing this article. Capitalism is a hellscape that's killing us all, and I am going to burn in flames, Van Funko figure in hand, like the T-800 thumbs-up scene in "The Terminator."