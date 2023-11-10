Cool Stuff: Yellowjackets Funko POPs Celebrate Doomcoming With Wilderness Style
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Just when I thought I'd never buy another Funko POP, those maestros of vinyl collectibles went ahead and designed a series that just shot to the top of my asking list for Santa Claus.
It was only a matter of time before the characters of "Yellowjackets" were given the POP treatment, but Funko didn't just put them all in their soccer uniforms and switch their heads, they delivered unique designs that highlight the creativity, resourcefulness, and '90s fashion goodness of our fave soccer players (and Coach Ben) from the "Doomcoming" episode. Based on some of the items the characters are holding, it also appears that these designs are from after they all started tripping balls on Misty's magic mushroom stew. They were even kind enough to include Jackie in what will potentially be her only Funko form — unless the company decides to appease all of us sickos and give us our very own "Frozen Snackie" POP.
The "Yellowjackets" collection is exclusive to the 1996 timeline characters, but I can only assume that we'll eventually get adult figures. Perhaps adult Misty will come with her own Caligula accessory. If I'm really fantasy booking, they'd give me a figure of himbo husband Jeff to go with adult Shauna (book club not included). That said, the Doomcoming figures are pretty damn cool, and the attention to detail that went into crafting their outfits is genuinely impressive. And yes, you don't even have to ask, I'm absolutely going to pre-order Van and Taissa the second I'm done writing this article. Capitalism is a hellscape that's killing us all, and I am going to burn in flames, Van Funko figure in hand, like the T-800 thumbs-up scene in "The Terminator."
Check out the full display of Yellowjackets figures below!
The Misty figure cracks me up because she's donning her "fancy" look, aka "wearing way too much blush." She's also holding a mushroom, ready to drug us all! Jackie is wearing her beautiful yellow dress and nature headpiece, but if you look closely, she's also wearing her friendship necklace. If you know, you know. Taissa is wearing her side-face patch to match Van post-wolf attack, and holding a jar of celebration stew. Shauna is holding her little baby bump (oh god, I'm going to cry) with one hand, and the knife that she's going to put to Travis' throat with the other.
The Lottie POP is wearing the antler queen crown and looking like the unbothered cult leader that she is, and Nat has on her fishnets and combat boots, because of course she does. Meanwhile, Van has on her side-face patch and is in a casual stance with one hand in her pocket, because Funko has somehow figured out how to code a vinyl figure as a lesbian, and Coach Ben comes with his wilderness crutches. We love disability representation, don't we, folks?
Honestly, these figures are perfect and the only thing I'd change is the inclusion of a Laura Lee POP, even though she (and Leonard, RIP) had already exploded over the lake by this episode. Maybe we'll get lucky and get one someday.
The "Yellowjackets" POPs are currently available for pre-order and will be released in early 2024.