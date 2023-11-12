Whatever Happened To These Teen Horror Movie Stars?

"Stay Alive", from 2006, centers on an evil video game. The trailer introduced the instantly iconic line, "If you die in the game, you die for real!" It's a silly concept that didn't work, made even sillier by the fact that the movie's villain was called "The Blood Countess." Still, that tagline lives on in internet jokes. The impressive cast included a "Heroes"-era Milo Ventimiglia, a post-"Malcolm in the Middle" Frankie Muniz, a mid-"One Tree Hill" Sophia Bush, and a pre-"Westworld" Jimmi Simpson.

However, Jon Foster played the lead. In an interview with IGN, he sounded stoked by the opportunity. "[Director and co-writer William Brent Bell and producer and co-writer Matthew Peterman and Brent Bell] were new on the scene and they were really excited about making a piece of art transferred into a horror film," Foster said. "... It's really hard to explain, but they really wanted to put this almost artsy, independent film together." Critics disagreed, to put it lightly.

Compared to some of his co-stars, Foster's career since has been slow. In 2015, he married Chelsea Tyler, sister of Liv and daughter of Steven. He returned to horror in 2022 for "Alone At Night," taking the role the night before he needed to fly out to shoot his scenes. He told ScreenRant, "Fortunately, I've had decades of experience in this industry as an actor and I think the more you do anything in life, the easier it gets."