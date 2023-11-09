Tom Hanks And Steven Spielberg Return To WWII With The Masters Of The Air Teaser Trailer
Hollywood is back, and Apple TV+ has the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks-executive produced war epic to prove it. "Masters of the Air," the pair's long-awaited follow-up to "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific," is finally coming to the streamer in January, and the limited series' first trailer is finally here. In short, it looks incredible.
The series began production over at HBO way back in 2013, but in 2019 it moved to Apple TV, where it was the first production ever greenlit through Apple's in-house studio. Nothing about this first look at the big-budget show has a bit of generic, "in-house" feel to it, though, as it frankly looks just as sweeping, horrifying, and engrossing as Spielberg and Hanks' previous acclaimed war dramas. "Band of Brothers" writer John Orloff is co-creator of the series along with "Breaking Bad" writer-director John Shiban. The show's directorial slate is equally impressive, with Dee Rees ("Mudbound"), Tim Van Patten ("The Sopranos," "The Wire"), and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck ("Captain Marvel") behind the camera. "True Detective" filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has been accused of a troubling pattern of sexual misconduct, was also tapped to direct before news of his alleged abuses was made public.
Fourteen years after The Pacific, the pairs return with another war epic
"Masters of the Air" is based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name, and is set to follow a group of World War II airmen called the Bloody Hundredth. The U.S. Air Force 100th Bombardment Group flew hundreds of missions and took massive losses, with an unfathomable 177 aircraft ultimately deemed missing in action. The show is set to follow the men as they take on the dangerous task of bombing Nazi Germany and, as the official synopsis puts it, "grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air."
Hot off his award-winning turn in "Elvis," Austin Butler will star as Major Gale Cleven, while "Fantastic Beasts" star Callum Turner, "Banshees of Inisherin" scene-stealer Barry Keoghan, "Barbie" actor and Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and "Normal People" actor Fionn O'Shea are among the show's sprawling cast. Given that "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" both featured breakthrough performances and underrated small parts from up-and-comers like Rami Malek, Tom Hardy, Damian Lewis, and more, it's likely that we'll be seeing a whole lot more from some of the show's lesser-known supporting actors soon. With over a decade between Spielberg and Hanks' last major war drama and the latest, it'll be interesting to see if the post-streaming world turns "Masters of the Air" into the event television it clearly deserves to be.
"Masters of the Air" hits Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024.