We're Giving Away A Clerks Trilogy Premium Blu-Ray Box Set – Here's How You Can Win

Well, what are you waiting for? As previously mentioned, there are only 5,150 copies of this box set available for "Clerks" fans everywhere, so you won't want to waste another second to get your name in contention for this exclusive /Film giveaway. Everyone probably knows the drill by now. All you have to do is make sure you follow the official X accounts (formerly known as Twitter, of course) for both /Film and our sister site Looper, share the /Film post about the contest (which we've included for your convenience below), and simply wait and see if you get chosen for the ultimate prize. That's it!

🚨GIVEAWAY TIME 🚨 1⃣ lucky winner can bring home the #Clerks Premium Box Set! All you have to do is follow both @SlashFilm and @Looper and repost this post for a chance to win this Amazon Exclusive, which is available now! More details below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G8D3W1Wyna — /Film (@slashfilm) November 8, 2023

The "Clerks" Blu-ray set includes all three movies in the trilogy, comes with a set of "Clerks"-themed clings that the winner will be able use to customize the set to their heart's content, a 3D miniature of the iconic Quick Stop and RST Video storefronts (complete with a working VHS slot), and, most importantly of all, a certificate of authenticity to make sure everyone knows just how official this really is. Ordinarily priced for retail sales at $129.99, this premium box set is an absolute steal. Just in time for the holiday season, you can walk away with the perfect gift for the "Clerks" fan in your life — or simply make them jealous of you. We don't judge. Head on over to X and good luck!