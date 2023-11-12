Tim Burton Almost Had A Grim And Gruesome Cameo In The Nightmare Before Christmas

The cameo happens when Jack comes back to Halloween Town after Christmas is saved. The vampire trio (Kerry Katz, Randy Crenshaw, and Sherwood Ball) are playing ice hockey with a pumpkin while it snows. As it turns out, that wasn't supposed to be a pumpkin at all. In fact, it was supposed to be Tim Burton's head, which gets hit by a hockey stick and shot right into the camera. The way that the stop-motion figures are lit means that the Burton head puck would have been a bit grisly.

In the book, Henry Selick says he was concerned about showing this scene to Burton. Selick revealed:

"I said, 'I don't know. Tim [Burton] might [be] upset.' So, that's one of the reshoots ... And I never knew if [it did]. I wish I could've gotten him on the phone and asked, 'Tim, is this a funny thing, or are You going to be pissed?' I wish I could've done that because it would've been nice to know either way."

Selick also mentioned the scene in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said, "I really regret replacing it," and called it "very funny." He added, "I'd love to replace the one in there and I'm sure Tim would love it." As it turns out, Burton knew about the cameo the whole time. In the "Visual Companion" book, he said, "I wasn't offended, because I understand animators' aggression and pent-up anger." Frankly, it doesn't seem like an insult or a result of animator anger at all. It's precisely the sort of thing you expect in animation, and it sounds like a tribute to me.

