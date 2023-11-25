One Of Five Nights At Freddy's Animatronics Caught Fire While Filming

All the lovable characters consisting of Freddy, Bonnie, Chica & The Cupcake, Foxy, and Golden Freddy seem so harmless at first. As the story unfolds in "Five Nights at Freddy's," they all become slightly more menacing. The trick is to stay calm around them to survive, and that's exactly what the cast and crew did when one of the characters suddenly ignited during filming.

Speaking with IGN, director Emma Tammi recalled the unfortunate mishap:

"There was one day where we were rolling and I heard someone quietly and calmly say Foxy's arm is on fire. And I looked over and one of the servos had been going for quite some time and it overheated which happens sometimes. But this was actually the only time it happened on set and it just started smoking and we, everyone calmly like walked away. We put it out and switched out the arm."

Possessed by a dead kid named Fritz in the story, Foxy happens to have a lot of screen time in the finished film which probably contributed to the robotic puppet overheating. Although there's slightly more risk of having large animatronics with so many moving parts on set, Tammi and Cawthon talked with Blumhouse a great deal about using as little CGI as possible. Tammi told IGN:

"The film is set in the year 2000 and we're flashing back to '80s and '90s eras and I think we wanted to, I particularly, and Scott wanted to pay homage to those time periods and the way that movies were made back then."

Of course, the decision to avoid CGI becomes a lot easier when you're working with the artists responsible for creating The Muppets. "If you're going to work with Jim Henson's puppeteers and their animatronics, you're going to want to use as much practically as possible," explained Tammi.

The inevitable sequel to "FNatF" should keep that practical tradition alive, but maybe they should consider putting up a "We Have Worked This Many Days Without Accident" sign for morale.