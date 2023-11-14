The New Ship In Star Trek: Lower Decks Is A Touching Tribute To A Departed Friend Of The Show

Fabio Passaro, who passed away in October of 2022, was a beloved mainstay behind the scenes of "Star Trek." He was a famously self-taught and extremely skilled computer modeler who contributed 3D models of the many "Star Trek" ships, often to be used on authorized "Star Trek" magazine covers. Specifically, Passaro's model of the U.S.S. Reliant, the ship that Khan stole in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," was featured on the cover of the March 2002 issue of Star Trek: The Magazine. Passaro once said that it took him 60 hours of work to make the Reliant look as photorealistic as possible.

From then on, Passaro became an invaluable contributor to ancillary "Star Trek" projects and makers of collectibles. Passaro helped design the interiors of the Borg ship for "Borg Invasion 4D," the theme-park-ready short film that was included in Star Trek: The Experience (1998 – 2008) at the Las Vegas Hilton.

Thereafter, Passaro would be hired to be the official CGI designer of the Eaglemoss Collection, a recently defunct model-making service that recreated literally hundreds of "Star Trek" ship models. Most of the starships offered by Eaglemoss hadn't ever been rendered in CGI, and Passaro modeled many of them, allowing some ships to be built in actual reality for the first time. Eaglemoss is no more, but a company called Master Replicas took over a lot of what Eaglemoss had been doing.

As of the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Passaro, widely beloved by the technical advisors on "Star Trek," has two in-universe ships named after him. The U.S.S. Passaro is among the Federation ships recruited by Nick Locarno (Robert Duncan McNeill) in the episode "Old Friends, New Planets." "Lower Decks" producer Brad Winters paid Passaro homage in a recent series of Tweets.