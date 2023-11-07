Terrifier 2 Director Responds To Film Runtime Criticisms (And Stands By His Edit) [Exclusive]

As Roger Ebert's old adage goes, no good film is too long, and no bad film is short enough. When it comes to a film's running time, the better movies will expertly pace out their scenes and present their story in exactly the way they need to be presented, whether that takes 60 minutes or 600 (incidentally, Lav Diaz's 2004 film "Evolution of a Filipino Family" runs 624 minutes). There's no universal bellwether connecting running time to quality. A film can drag through a very brief running time, or be riveting for several straight hours.

It's only when certain genres traditionally associated with brief running times suddenly see the release of a two-hour-plus entry that discussions of film length are revived in earnest. Action pictures are typically 90 to 100 minutes. When a superhero film comes along that's 180 minutes (as was "The Batman"), questions arise pertaining to the necessity of that length. The same might be said of Damian Leone's 2022 sleeper hit "Terrifier 2," a gore-soaked slasher film that runs a whopping 138 minutes. Slasher films are traditionally swift affairs that have audiences back outdoors in the sunlight after about an hour and a half. Two hours and 18 minutes seems like a long time to watch Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) slice people into ribbons.

Leone, however, recently spoke with /Film's own Jacob Hall, and wanted to expressly defend his choice to make "Terrifier 2" as long as it is. While he doesn't quite Ebert, he pragmatically explained that a movie is not about adhering to a certain length but mastering the function of a scene and the overall pacing. In this regard, Leone seems to feel that "Terrifier 2" isn't any longer or shorter than it needed to be.