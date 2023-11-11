One Scene In Star Wars: The Force Awakens Utterly 'Terrified' Adam Driver

Although the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy isn't particularly beloved these days, there was once a time when it seemed like Disney knew what it was doing. When "The Force Awakens" first came out the reaction was largely positive; while most agreed it was a little too similar to "A New Hope," it still felt fresh and confident in a way that implied more ambitious storylines to come. "The Last Jedi" would take those big swings, for better or worse, but "The Force Awakens" was more content to remain a fun, safe adventure story.

There was one big risk the movie took, however: The decision to kill off fan-favorite Han Solo. To have him die at the hands of his own son was a lot to deal with, and the backlash was definitely a concern for the creatives involved. "It was the scene that, I think, terrified me the most," Adam Driver said in the behind-the-scenes documentary for the film. "I wanted to avoid that scene as much as possible, and then I was also very excited to do it. But to go to that place, what it brought up in myself, was a lot ... You have all these things that are going on in your head, but that really goes away when you're staring across from that other person."