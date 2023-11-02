How To Watch Dumb Money At Home
Ah, capitalism, the only system that would create the perfect circumstances for a meme stock scandal to shake the very pillars of Wall Street as we know it and lead to an actual uprising among the have-nots against the elite ... or something like that. In all honesty, the GameStop stocks story from a few years back was one of those things that you had to be there to believe. And, even then, it was difficult in real time to actually wrap one's mind around just how the internet was able to band together for the purposes of trolling and ruining the day of many a career stock trader. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before these events were further immortalized with the glossy sheen of Hollywood, and that's exactly what we got with "Dumb Money," from director Craig Gillespie and featuring a shockingly star-studded cast.
"Dumb Money" debuted to generally positive reviews, with /Film's own Barry Levitt reviewing the movie out of the Toronto International Film Festival and calling it, "...a fun time at the movies, with strong performances and some great moments. But it also feels like it's a bit too soon to make a movie about events that happened less than two years ago." What's not too soon, however, is the fact that the film is now heading towards its home media release after first releasing in theaters worldwide back in late September. Fans of the comedy-drama — or those who missed it the first time around — can now look forward to the movie's digital release on November 7, 2023 on all major PVOD providers. And, even better, it comes with all sorts of bonus features and extras to keep viewers busy. Check out the details below!
Dumb Money comes to digital
While those itching to get their hands on a physical media copy of "Dumb Money" will have to wait a bit longer (according to Blu-ray.com, the Blu-ray and Digital HD release is set for December 12, 2023), anyone can buy or rent the film on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, Google, and more as early as November 7, 2023. Starring Paul Dano as the disruptive ringleader Keith Gill (more famously known as the Redditor "Roaring Kitty"), Pete Davidson as his brother Kevin, Shailene Woodley as Keith's wife Caroline, and an utterly stacked supporting cast made up of Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Dane DeHaan, Olivia Thirlby, Clancy Brown, and more, "Dumb Money" comes from a script by co-writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo and is based on the 2021 book "The Antisocial Network" by author Ben Mezrich.
The digital extras included in the release are as follows:
- Fat Cats vs. The Roaring Kitty
- Diamond Hand Ensemble
- Join the Cast & Discover the Insane True Story!
- Deleted Scenes
- Filmmaker Commentary
Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall video game store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.