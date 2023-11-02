How To Watch Dumb Money At Home

Ah, capitalism, the only system that would create the perfect circumstances for a meme stock scandal to shake the very pillars of Wall Street as we know it and lead to an actual uprising among the have-nots against the elite ... or something like that. In all honesty, the GameStop stocks story from a few years back was one of those things that you had to be there to believe. And, even then, it was difficult in real time to actually wrap one's mind around just how the internet was able to band together for the purposes of trolling and ruining the day of many a career stock trader. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before these events were further immortalized with the glossy sheen of Hollywood, and that's exactly what we got with "Dumb Money," from director Craig Gillespie and featuring a shockingly star-studded cast.

"Dumb Money" debuted to generally positive reviews, with /Film's own Barry Levitt reviewing the movie out of the Toronto International Film Festival and calling it, "...a fun time at the movies, with strong performances and some great moments. But it also feels like it's a bit too soon to make a movie about events that happened less than two years ago." What's not too soon, however, is the fact that the film is now heading towards its home media release after first releasing in theaters worldwide back in late September. Fans of the comedy-drama — or those who missed it the first time around — can now look forward to the movie's digital release on November 7, 2023 on all major PVOD providers. And, even better, it comes with all sorts of bonus features and extras to keep viewers busy. Check out the details below!