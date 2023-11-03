Sly Review: Stallone Documentary Pulls A Few Punches But Deserves A Rematch

The life of Sylvester Stallone has been well documented over the years, as his meteoric rise to stardom thanks to a film about an underdog boxer from Philadelphia shares more than a handful of connective tissue to the lived experience of the man who wrote, produced, and starred in it. When Stallone became synonymous with "Rocky," he brought with him the type of underdog story that Hollywood loves to pretend is the rule and not the exception. But considering Stallone is ​​one of only two actors in history (the other being Harrison Ford) to have starred in a number 1 box-office film in six consecutive decades, his star power cannot be overstated.

Despite his fame, there's still something so inherently relatable about Stallone. He still oozes the same style of blue-collar machismo you'd hear in the break room after a hard shift on an assembly line, but filtered through the philosophical wisdom that can only be forged through the fires of Hollywood's underbelly. The industry counted him out in his younger years, refusing to see him as anything more than side characters with names like "Subway Thug #1," so he took matters into his own hands and proved them wrong. It's not that Stallone has a chip on his shoulder, it's that he's used to being underestimated. It's why after his waning success in the late '90s and '00s, his return to stardom with "The Expendables" cemented his legendary status.

"Sly" is presented as if this is the uncut and unfiltered story of the Italian Stallion, but the documentary (which was also produced by its subject) pulls its punches and is noticeably filtered through the lens of the narrative Stallone wants out in the world. This is the man who had a hand in his own success story, and he's certainly not going to leave his legacy up to chance.