Is Hancock 2 Still Happening With Will Smith And Charlize Theron?

It's a miracle Peter Berg's "Hancock" exists at all.

The revisionist Will Smith superhero flick began life in 1996 as a spec screenplay by Vy Vincent Ngo called "Tonight, He Comes." The tale of a surly, alcoholic antihero was way ahead of its time; it was a refutation of comic book movies that weren't being made in the absurd volume we're seeing today. It was also startlingly original, which prompted no less an A-lister than Tony Scott to acquire it as a potential directing project. It was one of the hottest scripts in Hollywood, and, for six solid years, it went absolutely nowhere.

"Tonight, He Comes" nearly went before cameras in the early 2000s under the direction of Michael Mann, then nearly came to fruition with the likes of Jonathan Mostow and Gabriele Muccino at the helm. Vince Gilligan and John August were brought in to rework the script in the hopes of making it more palatable to risk-averse studio execs and a star big enough to justify the budget of what promised to be a hugely expensive production. The producers got their man in Smith in 2005, arguably the most bankable name of that era, but there was still trepidation over the tonal tightrope walk and potential MPA battle; "Tonight, He Comes" was an R-rated movie on the page.

After myriad false starts, this bizarre script finally went before cameras as "John Hancock," which was later shortened to "Hancock." The film is basically "Studio Notes: The Motion Picture." There are glimmers of subversion here and there, and palpable sexual chemistry between Smith and Charlize Theron's Mary (who's revealed to be his immortal lover), but it ultimately feels like a series of creative compromises (indeed, Berg shot and cut one of the movie's strangest scenes, where Smith's hero literally ejaculates through the roof of a house). So while it's a miracle "Hancock" exists, it's also inexplicable that all involved would want to go through this again.

And yet...