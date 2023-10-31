How You Can Visit The Five Nights At Freddy's Animatronics In Real Life

Emma Tammi's "Five Nights at Freddy's," an adaptation of the popular video game series that began in 2014, has already raked in a great deal of box office lucre, making over $132 million on a modest $20 million budget in its first weekend of release. This, despite also being released on Peacock on the same day. It seems that the game's reputation preceded it, and the film was attended by many, many "Freddy's" fans eager to see the wicked animatronic Freddy Fazzbear commit acts of violence.

The film follows a beleaguered night watchman (Josh Hutcherson) who is hired to guard a kid's pizza palace, abandoned since the 1980s. There is still electricity in the building, however, and the animatronic band still operates ... and walks around the restaurant of their own volition. It will later be revealed that the animatronics are involved in a strange, dark conspiracy involving missing children, decades-old kidnapping cold cases, and the night watchman's recurring nightmares. The real stars of the movie, of course, are Freddy the bear, Chica the chick, Bonnie the rabbit, Foxy the fox, and Mr. Cupcake the cupcake.

In the film, the animatronics were realized using actors in elaborate suits. Kevin Foster played Freddy, the record-breaking tightrope walker, Jade Kindar-Martin played Bonnie, and Jessica Weiss played Chica.

Naturally, when production wrapped on "Five Nights at Freddy's," the suits and animatronics had to be preserved, and fans of both the games and of the film can see them in person. Visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood can pay admission to the park's famed Halloween Horror Nights event and see the suits on display. This was confirmed by Tammi herself during a recent Reddit AMA.