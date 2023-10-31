Mission: Impossible 7 Risked Losing All Footage For One Of Its Biggest Scenes

The "Mission: Impossible" film series has an established reputation for upping the ante in numerous ways. For starters, there's that title; as Anthony Hopkins' Swanbeck says in "M:I 2," the tasks undertaken by the Impossible Mission Force are not referred to as "Mission: Difficult." Then there's the bar for stunt work that's constantly being raised by the series' star and producer, Tom Cruise, one that keeps getting higher with each successive entry in the franchise.

All that is to say that it's no surprise to hear that the making of the latest installment, "Dead Reckoning Part One" (if that subtitle is still applicable), involved a lot of dangerous elements. What is a little surprising, however, is that not only were stunt people, actors, sets, props and other things in front of the camera put in danger, but the cameras and footage itself were, too.

Usually, stunts and the like are morally justified by the filmmakers knowing a sequence only has to work once in order to look great forever, yet during the shooting of the train crash in "Dead Reckoning," there was the possibility that the footage itself (of which there could only be one take, given that there was just one train to be crashed) wouldn't make it. To paraphrase that age-old philosophical question, if a train crashes during a movie shoot but doesn't end up in the movie, did it even crash at all?