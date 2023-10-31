The Original Halloween 2018 Script Featured A Very Different Laurie Strode

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The "Halloween" franchise has been through it. John Carpenter's masterful 1978 original essentially launched the slasher craze, but the filmmaker had little creative interest in mapping out a horror franchise. He wanted to use his 1980s box office clout to make increasingly ambitious movies in all manner of fantastic genres. Still, there was simply too much money to be made off his low-budget triumph, so he reluctantly participated in its exploitation as a producer and, for a couple of films at least, story generator.

And when audiences rejected his (brilliant) non-Michael Myers installment, "Halloween III: Season of the Witch," he checked out entirely, allowing the producers to mine the white-masked fiend for a series of quick-and-progressively-silly cash-ins.

After a failed attempt at building a Druidic lore around Michael (while turning Danielle Harris' young Jamie Lloyd into a potential slasher heir apparent), the series was rebooted twice — once with the involvement of "Scream" creator Kevin Williamson ("Halloween H20: 20 Years Later") and later under the bizarro aegis of Rob Zombie. The problem with all of these efforts was their eschewal of the simple, seemingly unstoppable menace of Michael. We didn't need a backstory for this monster; we just needed the monster.

David Gordon Green's 2018 reboot "Halloween" understood this. Rather than dive back into the sibling connection between Michael and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), the filmmaker wiped the slate clean and made a direct sequel to Carpenter's first movie. In doing so, he was able to restore Michael's "blank, pale, emotionless" persona of pure evil while reimagining Curtis' iconic final girl as a dogged survivor. We know how it turned out, but Green's initial plan for Laurie was quite different from where he ended up.