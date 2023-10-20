Halloween 2 Completely Changed One Character's Fate For The TV Edit

John Carpenter's "Halloween" is one of the finest horror films ever made. Rick Rosenthal's "Halloween II" is one or 12 steps down from that.

Carpenter's original is also one of the most successful independent productions of all time. It launched the slasher film craze, made Jamie Lee Curtis a star and, thanks to the white-masked Michael Myers, spawned lifelong nightmares in the subconscious of every kid who begged their parents to let them watch it. Forty-five years on, "Halloween" is still a wildly effective, brilliantly crafted film. It is, per its tagline, "The Night He Came Home." "Halloween II" was unimaginatively sold as "More of the Night He Came Home." It's basically the "More American Graffiti" of horror flicks, and, like that film, it's better than its reputation suggests.

Having established himself as a genre auteur, Carpenter bowed out of directing the sequel and set his sights on "The Fog." He did, however, want the check producer Dino De Laurentiis was going to cut for the follow-up, so he banged out the script with his creative partner Debra Hill while knocking back beers, and wound up with something halfway filmable. Looking back on the project years later, Carpenter recalled the process as a haphazard affair.

"Halloween II" is nothing more than a scare machine, but it's a fun, hospital-set, cat-and-mouse contraption that gives Curtis' Laurie Strode a degree of agency, despite her drugged-up state (she's administered a sedative early on, so that, in a rare case for a slasher movie, you have a rock-solid explanation for why she can't outrun her slow-gaited predator). "Halloween II" also gives Laurie a kinda-sorta love interest in Lance Guest's kindly paramedic Jimmy. And while his fate is unresolved in the theatrical cut of the movie, the TV edit gives us an unexpectedly upbeat resolution for a guy who'd be dead meat in a typical slasher.