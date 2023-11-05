One Of Barbie's Key Players Thought The Movie Was A Terrible Idea

When the news broke that Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig would be writing a live-action "Barbie" film for Gerwig to direct, it certainly got a lot of double-takes. The power couple behind acclaimed indie dramedies like "Frances Ha" and "Mistress America" tackling a movie based on Mattel's iconic fashion doll turned multimedia property? It was one of those ideas that sounded just wild enough to work. And boy did it ever; thanks in part to the cultural phenomenon that was Barbenheimer, Gerwig's "Barbie" film is now a billion-dollar sensation — one that even has a serious shot at scoring some love from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences come Oscar night 2024.

If you're one of those who doubted "Barbie" could ever work as a live-action film, even with talents like Baumbach and Gerwig at the helm, you can take comfort in knowing you're not alone. In fact, no less than Baumbach himself was convinced that he and Gerwig were doomed to fail when producer/star Margot Robbie roped the couple into developing the project under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. With the writers' strike having ended last month, that freed Baumbach up to finally talk about his experience scripting "Barbie" for the first time since its premiere following a recent special screening of the film at the Writers Guild of America West headquarters.

Speaking to Judd Apatow, who moderated the event, Baumbach explained (via Variety):