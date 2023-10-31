The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Godfather

There was a time when a great many people would proclaim Francis Ford Coppola's mob masterpiece "The Godfather" as the greatest American film of the last 50 years. Those people can't do that anymore. It isn't because the movie has lost any of its artistic power or breathtaking cinematic invention. It's simply because "The Godfather" is now 51 years old, having been released back in 1972. The film is now closer to 1922, five years prior to the popularization of synchronized sound in film, than it is to today, and that gap will only continue to grow thanks to the inevitable march of time.

Because of that time, we have lost so many people involved in the making of the picture, including Mario Puzo, the film's co-writer and author of the original novel, and Gordon Willis, the cinematographer who crafted the signature dark look of the picture. Also gone are many of the film's cast members, from John Cazale's untimely passing in 1978 to James Caan just last year. These actors created characters that will live on in the cinematic firmament forever, but only a few remain to continue to see that legacy.

Luckily, one of those people is the director, Francis Ford Coppola, who at the age 84 is in the midst of making his massive, self-financed passion project "Megalopolis." But Coppola is not the only person still with us. Some of the most memorable faces from "The Godfather" are still kicking, and naturally, most of them are some of the best actors of their generation.