Escaping Twin Flames Review: A Difficult But Important Docuseries

Cults and multi-level marketing schemes have an awful lot in common: they target the vulnerable, separate members into different tiers to create a hierarchy for control, and only really serve the people at the very top. In the three-episode Netflix documentary miniseries "Escaping Twin Flames," filmmakers Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner argue that Twin Flames Universe might be both. The doc digs deep into Twin Flames Universe, created by husband and wife Jeff and Shaleia Ayan to be a relationship coaching service to help people find and keep their "twin flame," which is a sort of glorified soulmate. Combining interviews with former members and family of current members with footage from Twin Flames Universe's YouTube, Zoom meetings, and the Ayans' personal YouTube channels, the filmmakers expose Twin Flames Universe as something uniquely dangerous.

"Escaping Twin Flames" is an uncomfortable look at how two people were able to create immense wealth for themselves by promising their victims true love and using abuse tactics whenever they were questioned. As of 2023, the Twin Flames Universe's private Facebook group has more than 43,000 members, so their reach isn't exactly miniscule, either. "Escaping Twin Flames" reveals the horrors behind the duo's online presence and their troubled teachings, including allegedly forcing members to transition their gender, putting members into forced partnerships, and encouraging stalking. It's not an easy watch, but it's an important one because it brings to light just how easy it is to create a cult in the era of social media.