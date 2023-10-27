Wish - Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Info

After 100 years of making animated film musicals about talking animals, princesses, classic literary characters, superheroes, and even space pirates, there's not a whole lot of ground that Disney has never covered before. With the upcoming "Wish," however, the House of Mouse will ring in its centennial by focusing on the very idea of wishes. It's a motif that's appeared time and time again in the studio's work, yet it's rarely interrogated. What even is a "wish," really? Who decides which wishes come true and which ones do not? And if wishes can change the course of one's life, what does that even mean for those whose greatest wishes are never granted? It's a real existential conundrum, the further you go down this rabbit hole.