One Star Trek Director Proved To Be Patrick Stewart's Guardian Angel

Patrick Stewart's audition process for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" involved a lot of excitement, a lot of uncertainty, and many, many flights from LAX to Heathrow and back again.

In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart remembered his jet lag well. His audition was a whirlwind of activity. Stewart recalls reading script pages in front of a slew of Paramount executives and in front of creator Gene Roddenberry ("who did not address me at all"), learning later that he was reading the lines for Q, the impish trickster deity that actor John De Lancie would eventually play. After reading for Q, Stewart was called back to read for a character that was, at the time, just called "captain." Things were getting more intriguing by the day for the then-out-of-work actor.

Then, once the good news of his hiring came through, his preparation for the role became a somewhat fraught experience. Stewart crashed with a friend who lived in Brentwood while dramas began to appear at Paramount. Some of the producers, it seems, were concerned that Patrick Stewart was bald, and they asked him if he had a hairpiece he could wear. Luckily, he did. He called it his "audition wig," and he used it to calm casting agents who panic at the sight of a bald head. Stewart was amused that his hairpiece, which was shipped overnight, got better flight accommodations than he did.

During the audition process, Stewart credits one person for being an invaluable guide into the hairy world of "Star Trek." It seems that director Corey Allen, the man who would direct "Encounter at Farpoint," the pilot episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," contacted the actor and asked to go over a script together.

This unauthorized meeting helped immensely.