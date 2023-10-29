Radiohead Wrote An Entire, Unused Movie Theme For James Bond's Spectre

For a wildly popular rock band like Radiohead, it would seem that rejection is a scarce sentiment the group has to face when it comes to their artistic material. After all, the band's contributions to alternative rock remain significant, with several of their albums — including the masterful "OK Computer" and the beautiful, bizarre "Kid A" — completely redefining the meaning of experimental music within the confines of the genre. Moreover, one will often stumble upon a Radiohead track being used in films to heighten ambience, key examples of which include the use of "Codex" to capture the escalating dread of "Prisoners" or the surreal use of "Everything in its Right Place" in "Vanilla Sky."

In 2015, when the band was approached to conceive a theme song for "Spectre," it was expected that their rendition of the theme would end up being used in the film. However, director Sam Mendes decided that the theme Radiohead cooked up did not jive well with what "Spectre" was all about, and went on to finalize Sam Smith's "Writing's on the Wall" in the end. Smith's theme song went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, along with other accolades, but it would have been interesting if "Spectre" were to use Radiohead's moody, melancholic rendition, which you can listen to here.

Nigel Godrich, who is best known for his work as a music producer for Radiohead (along with his collaborations with U2, Paul McCartney, and R.E.M), spoke to Rolling Stone about the unused theme for the "James Bond" movie, and here's what he had to say.