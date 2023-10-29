Thor's Lebowski Look In Avengers: Endgame Had Chris Hemsworth Wildly Uncomfortable

At the end of Anthony & Joe Russo's 2018 superhero flick "Avengers: Infinity War," a genocidal military general named Thanos (Josh Brolin), concerned about universe-wide overpopulation and poor resource management, magically erased half of the universe's citizens. It was a moment of triumph for Thanos and a moment of failure for the superpowered military force that assembled to stop him. It seems that a life of violence-inspired superheroics will ultimately only lead to more and more death.

In the 2019 follow-up, "Avengers: Endgame," five years have passed with a halved population, and the heroes have basically retired and become destitute. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) turned into a brual street vigilante. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is still trying to handle the strange logistics and infrastructure problems of a missing population, occasionally coordinating with a cosmic hero (Captain Marvel) and a talking raccoon (Rocket). Steve Rogers is running therapy sessions. And the Norse demigod Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has taken to overeating and playing video games, habits that transformed him from a muscled adonis to a schlubby imitation of The Dude from the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski."

Because of his newfound soft midsection, several jokes are made at Thor's expense. When the film came out, several film writers criticized the movie for its easy jokes based on fat shaming, though one of our own disagrees with those assessments. To the filmmakers' credit, Thor still springs into action for the climax of "Endgame," and is just as capable a fighter while zaftig as he was while muscular.

Hemsworth himself also had an issue with Thor's Dude-like fashion, although it had nothing to do with bodily shame, ideal superhero physiques, or anything thematic. Hemsworth was merely uncomfortable wearing the long wig. In his last appearance as the God of Thunder in "Thor: Ragnarok," Hemsworth sported a short haircut. For "Endgame," he had his longest blonde locks yet. In an interview with the Marvel website, Hemsworth revealed that the hair was a pain in the neck.