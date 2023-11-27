Antebellum Ending Explained: It Has To End Tonight
Slave narratives felt like horror stories long before "Antebellum" combined its Civil War setting with the themes of a story like "Get Out." But the makers of the 2020 film do want to make one thing clear: While "Antebellum" certainly doesn't shy away from the horrors of the era, it's not actually a slave movie.
That may feel counterintuitive for a film that seems to revel in its gruesome setting. With its first act, "Antebellum" answers an age-old, horrifying hypothetical: "What if the South won the Civil War?" It drops us face-first into what could be a parallel reality, one where white supremacy reigns. It'd be easy to write "Antebellum" off as a slave movie based solely on what's happening on the surface — but a closer look reveals a handful of anachronisms sprinkled throughout the Antebellum-set film. Slaves bear tattoos and nose piercings; the spirituals they sing while picking cotton (and shortly before burning their harvest) didn't exist in the 1800s; the Confederate troops that guard them recite Nazi chants in the dark of night.
Eden (Janelle Monáe) seems similarly out of place. Everyone is waiting for her to organize a great escape — but given all her past attempts that have failed, she's content to plan the next one in secret. When she's alone she greases the hinges of her cabin door; she also tests the floorboards to see which creak and which do not. "Antebellum" doesn't bother to explain what any of this means — not initially, anyway — but things get even more confusing once the film shifts to the present day, reintroducing Eden as Veronica Henley.
What's Veronica's connection to Eden? Is time travel involved? Was it all just a bad dream? Let's dig into the big twist in "Antebellum," and whether it actually succeeds in subverting such a complicated genre.
What you need to remember about the plot of Antebellum
Veronica bears an uncanny resemblance to Eden, but that's about where their similarities end. Eden is trapped on a plantation where she's branded, assaulted, and generally forbidden to speak unless spoken to. Veronica, meanwhile, is the kind of unapologetic Black woman who values her voice above all. From her historic home — adorned with multiple framed degrees and prints of Civil Rights icons — to her proud flaunting of Black-owned brands, Veronica is the definition of "for the culture." Her new book has her traveling around the country to speak on the perils of assimilation; her next engagement will take her to Louisiana. Shortly before she leaves, though, Veronica takes a meeting with an unctuous woman named Elizabeth (Jena Malone).
Notably, Elizabeth bears her own resemblance to the overseer of Eden's compound ... but more on that later. Equally notable is how uncomfortable Elizabeth makes Veronica feel. She gleefully refers to herself as a headhunter, openly covets Veronica's Pat McGrath lipstick (the first of many microaggressions), and knows her young daughter Kennedi by name. Veronica is wise to end the call quickly, but getting rid of Elizabeth won't be that easy.
In Louisiana, Veronica's lecture goes off without a hitch. There's still something off about the visit, though, thanks to the hotel's less-than-accommodating staff and a run-in with a creepy little girl who shushes Veronica when she tries to speak to her. She's understandably eager to get home as soon as possible — but when she hops into a car that she assumes is her Uber, she comes face to face with Elizabeth and her mustache-twirling husband, Jasper (Jack Huston), who's come to abduct her.
What happens at the end of Antebellum?
The truth connecting Eden and Veronica's storylines isn't fantastical at all, but something inspired by harrowing real events. Eden actually is Veronica; her plush life in the present day is actually a flashback. Jasper, Elizabeth, and her father (the unnamed general that brands Eden-Veronica in the first act) are the stewards of a Confederalist community hidden somewhere in modern-day Louisiana. That means that every "slave" they've captured — from Eli (Tongayi Chirisa), a man who becomes Veronica's ally, to Julia (Kiersey Clemons), the young pregnant woman who begs for her help to escape — was actually born free.
Veronica's abduction brings "Antebellum" right back to square one — but with the mystery more or less solved, things pick up pretty quickly. After Julia suffers a miscarriage and hangs herself in her cabin, Veronica immediately puts her escape plan into action. And that very night, the general visits her cabin. With the help of his phone, and with Eli's assistance, Veronica is able to contact her husband Nick (Marque Richardson) and send him her location. There's a bit of time to kill before she's rescued, and she doesn't waste a moment of it. She burns the general and his cronies alive, faces off with Elizabeth (her death is similarly, appropriately gruesome), and rides off the compound in the general direction of freedom.
What the end of Antebellum means
As Veronica reaches the clearing, "Antebellum" delivers its final, chilling blow. Veronica rides through what appears to be a historically accurate battle, revealing that she'd been imprisoned in a Civil War reenactment park (conveniently named Antebellum). It offers a very literal meaning to many of the film's more opaque references.
"The past is never dead," reads the quote that opens the film, "it's not even past." Veronica makes a similar comment to her friend Sarah (Lily Cowles): "Our ancestors haunt our dreams to see themselves forward." Both quotes seem to point to a more sophisticated reveal, but in hindsight, each serves as a baffling red herring for the twist we actually get. "Antebellum" is not a ghost story, nor is it an odyssey through time: the only thing haunting our characters is the specter of white supremacy, America's greatest sin. But nothing is more dangerous than an idea, especially one that's been festering for about as long as the nation has existed.
"Antebellum" reminds us that the Confederacy was never really defeated. Despite the outcome of the Civil War and concessions like the Emancipation Proclamation, it's lived on to this day, perpetuated by an increasingly vocal minority. Slavery persists in other ways, too, and not only in the form that "Antebellum" offers the audience (though countless Black Americans did remain enslaved long after the act was abolished, some until the 1960s). It's entrenched in the very fabric of American society, and in "Antebellum," it all manifests on the grounds of its recreation park.
What the cast and crew of Antebellum say about the ending
Janelle Monáe admitted that "Antebellum" on the whole might be triggering for some audiences. But the actor still appreciates its stance against "delusions of white supremacy," and even the white savior complex prevalent in so many films of this ilk. "I was not interested in doing a movie around white people saving Black people," she told USA Today. "If this Black woman didn't come out heroic and victorious, I wasn't going to do it."
Veronica definitely does not come out of her capture unscathed, but her victory is pretty notable nonetheless. That she burns her captors alive, using the same furnace they used to cremate runaway slaves, is a requital on par with Quentin Tarantino's most jaw-dropping work. For directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, such an ending was a necessary response to centuries of placation. "I was tired of seeing us turn the other cheek," Bush told Essence in 2020. "What some people call revenge, for Black people, within the context of this movie, I call it justice." Bush continued:
"Veronica knew that justice wouldn't be served if she left it to the police, and if she left it to the powers that be. She took that into her own hands that these people need to be punished ... And also, metaphorically, [she] represents burning the whole thing down. When she walks away, she is the Black Lady Liberty, torch in hand. What we're saying is: we need a new America. We need to burn the whole thing down and build something new in its place."
Does any of it actually work?
Like so many blockbusters that precede it, "Antebellum" turns a systemic issue into an individual one. The eponymous plantation is a stand-in for the entirety of America's bigoted past, and the great lie that suggests it's all behind us. But when Veronica burns it all down, is that meant to suggest that the evil is eradicated? If the general's final words are any indication — "We are nowhere ... and everywhere" — this might only be the beginning. If only the filmmakers could decide between a tangible threat and the seemingly perpetual pressure of racism in America.
It also doesn't help that "Antebellum" subjects its Black characters — particularly its Black heroines — to such exploitative violence. Directors Bush and Renz wanted to tackle themes that specifically plague Black American women, like medical racism and the splintering of feminism. But it doesn't add much to the film beyond shock value, and Veronica's triumph certainly doesn't justify or even equate to the trauma she's endured.
Veronica might have won the battle, but America is losing the war. "Antebellum" destroys a hypothetical institution, but the seeds of supremacy are rooted too deep to be plucked out overnight. And beyond its role as a revenge fable, the film doesn't really succeed in critiquing the genre it's meant to subvert. In the end, it's little more than a slave movie — one with a gruesome, modern twist, but one that adds very little to such a furrowed narrative.