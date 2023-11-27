Antebellum Ending Explained: It Has To End Tonight

Slave narratives felt like horror stories long before "Antebellum" combined its Civil War setting with the themes of a story like "Get Out." But the makers of the 2020 film do want to make one thing clear: While "Antebellum" certainly doesn't shy away from the horrors of the era, it's not actually a slave movie.

That may feel counterintuitive for a film that seems to revel in its gruesome setting. With its first act, "Antebellum" answers an age-old, horrifying hypothetical: "What if the South won the Civil War?" It drops us face-first into what could be a parallel reality, one where white supremacy reigns. It'd be easy to write "Antebellum" off as a slave movie based solely on what's happening on the surface — but a closer look reveals a handful of anachronisms sprinkled throughout the Antebellum-set film. Slaves bear tattoos and nose piercings; the spirituals they sing while picking cotton (and shortly before burning their harvest) didn't exist in the 1800s; the Confederate troops that guard them recite Nazi chants in the dark of night.

Eden (Janelle Monáe) seems similarly out of place. Everyone is waiting for her to organize a great escape — but given all her past attempts that have failed, she's content to plan the next one in secret. When she's alone she greases the hinges of her cabin door; she also tests the floorboards to see which creak and which do not. "Antebellum" doesn't bother to explain what any of this means — not initially, anyway — but things get even more confusing once the film shifts to the present day, reintroducing Eden as Veronica Henley.

What's Veronica's connection to Eden? Is time travel involved? Was it all just a bad dream? Let's dig into the big twist in "Antebellum," and whether it actually succeeds in subverting such a complicated genre.