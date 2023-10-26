Star Trek: Lower Decks Pokes Fun At Star Wars With Its Latest Episode

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" has gained a reputation for taking some bold swipes and making plenty of affectionate jokes at the expense of some of the silliest moments in the "Trek" franchise. And with over 50 years of canon, well, there's no shortage of easy targets and deep-cut references to focus on in any given episode. In essence, it's precisely the kind of comedic material that could only come from the minds of the biggest nerds and most adoring fans out there, which the writers so obviously are. But who says the broad range of this satirical show's irreverent sense of humor must be limited to "Star Trek" alone?

This latest episode, the penultimate of the season, took aim directly at a venerated sci-fi franchise set in space, as usual ... but, for once, it set its sights on that galaxy far, far away. There's one somewhat obvious reference and another more subtle one that undeniably draws back to "Star Wars." When Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) is tasked with traveling to a lawless planet in search of information on the whereabouts of missing Starfleet officer Nick Locarno, the away team of Freeman, Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) find themselves in a sprawling town on New Axton, the aesthetics of which are more than a little reminiscent of that "wretched hive of scum and villainy" itself, Mos Eisley. The trio even ends up in a cantina-like establishment (owned by infamous, Han Solo-like "Trek" rogue, Harry Mudd) filled with criminal aliens of all stripes.

But everything from forcing the Cerritos to "park" behind a moon to the long wait to get into Mudds calls to mind an even funnier butt of the joke: Disney's "Star Wars"-themed parks.