Five Nights At Freddy's Is The Exact Opposite Of The Games In One Key Way

This article contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's."

Whenever someone says "I hate horror movies," there's a high probability that what they're really saying is "I hate jump scares." Of course, any good genre historian knows that there's far more to a horror film than a jump scare, but by and large, folks who don't enjoy horror films typically don't enjoy the sensation of feeling scared above all else. That rush of adrenaline can be a thrilling impression for many, but deeply uncomfortable for others. Enduring that feeling is often part of the allure — a means to test the limits of body and mind without having to put yourself in any real danger.

It's this very feeling that helped catapult the indie video game "Five Nights at Freddy's" into a cultural phenomenon. The first "FNaF" game is simple in its execution — players watch security camera screens and conserve power to prevent the animatronics of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza from entering the security office and killing them. It's an exercise in tension, as players know they might pull down the security screen to suddenly see an animatronic standing in the doorway, or earn a dreaded "Game Over" accompanied by an animatronic's face covering the full screen and screaming.

At no point is the player ever in harm's way, but the threat of the jump scare is enough to get the heart racing. The popularity of "Five Nights at Freddy's" is somewhat synonymous with jump scares, so filmgoers who hate jump scares might feel like this is a film to miss. Fortunately, director Emma Tammi had more in her filmmaking arsenal than to completely rely on a jolt to the nervous system.