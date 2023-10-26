A Sneaky Trip To Los Alamos Helped Christopher Nolan With An Oppenheimer Block

According to the book, Nolan came down with writer's block in June 2021 while working on the "Oppenheimer" script. In an effort to break it, he decided to see the site where history was made and brought his son along. On this road trip, they became a "two-man location scouting crew" for the eventual shoot.

The book highlights three stops that the Nolans visited during their trip to "The Hill," a local nickname for Los Alamos. The first item on the agenda was the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, which includes a replica of the gated fence that sat around the original "Site Y." The Manhattan Project was, of course, a top-secret endeavor (in the film, the scientists refer to their project only as a nebulous "gadget"), and that fence helped keep out the locals.

For the next exhibit, they walked in Oppie's own footsteps and stopped at the Fuller Lodge, a historical wooden manor. It was first built in 1928 as a dining hall for the Ranch School, the local private all-boys school, but during the Manhattan Project, the Lodge served as the scientists' dining room. Nowadays, it's a local art center and museum.

The Nolans continued looking at Manhattan Project scientists' lodgings on Bathtub Row (named as such because these houses had the only bathtubs on-site). Most of the houses have new owners, so the Nolans could only get an exterior tour of them. Oppenheimer's own house, though, was empty. Christopher Nolan couldn't help himself from getting a closer peek: "I don't know if I should say this or not, but Magnus, he did a lookout while I hopped the fence and got some pictures of Oppenheimer's house," he said in "Unleashing Oppenheimer."