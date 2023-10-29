How Kevin Feige Recruited Ke Huy Quan For Loki Season 2

If you want to see Ke Huy Quan's life change in real time, keep an eye on his performance in "Loki" season 2. According to producer Kevin Wright, who recently spoke to io9 about the show, Quan was actually cast in the time-twisting Marvel series just as "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was hitting big. According to his timeline, Quan likely filmed the show while his name was being thrown around for award consideration (he would eventually go on to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar). "The buzz was picking up on 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' — that was happening as we were shooting — and then when we were in post-production, he had won an Academy Award," Wright told the outlet, adding, "The timing was crazy."

Timing is a key word here, as Quan was offered a part in the show when "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was still only in a very limited release in L.A. and New York. "It was a week away from him about being everywhere," Wright shared, and casting director Sarah Finn knew that the beloved "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones" actor was about to be rolling in opportunities once more people saw his turn in the multiverse-hopping A24 movie. "I think you should cast Ke," Wright recalled Finn saying. "I think he's perfect for this. And if you don't make an offer by Monday, you're probably going to lose the chance, because I think he's about to blow up in a very big way."