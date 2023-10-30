The Only Episode Of Buffy Where Joss Whedon Told Anthony Head To Do More, Not Less

Where would Buffy Summers be with Rupert Giles? More importantly, where would "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" be without Anthony Head? When fans discuss their favorite characters on "Buffy," you're likely to hear a lot of Spikes, Willows, Faiths, and of course, a lot of Buffys. You don't hear the name of the Scooby Gang's trusty leader, Giles, quite as often. Why is that?

The man appointed by the Watcher Council to oversee Buffy's tenure as the current slayer of the realm, Giles' role within the Sunnydale vampire-fighting crew mirrored to a large extent the character's role within the larger show, as a kind of straight man. For the most part, Giles is a reliable, even-tempered, unfailingly knowledgeable teacher, guide, protector, and father figure to Buffy and her friends. For the most part.

The further that "Buffy" went along, the further Giles' character deepened, as tends to happen on 22-episode-long seasons of television in which every rock is ultimately going to get turned over again and again for plot fodder. We learned more about his backstory, which involved rejecting his birthright to become a Watcher, experimenting with dark magic, and earning the nickname "Ripper." He also began to have darker and more wild storylines, including some episodes in which he figured as the main character.

The most memorable of these episodes has to be season 4's "A New Man," in which Ethan Rayne, a black-magic-worshipping bad boy (now bad man) from Giles' past takes advantage of the Watcher's newfound boredom and restlessness, as the Scooby Gang have all but outgrown Giles' help and Sunnydale High has burned down. Ethan lulls Giles into a false sense of camaraderie and, while he's in an idle, drunken stupor, transforms him into a leathery, horned Fyarl demon. Absolute chaos ensues.