The Correct Order To Watch All Of The Spider-Man Movies

There are more Spider-Man movies than you think, and most of them might take place in the same universe.

Mass audiences may see a certain string of high-profile, well-moneyed, live-action Spider-Man films — that is, the ones released from 2002 until 2022 — as the only "official" ones, largely because of how much media exposure they got. In that span, there were five separate notable Spider-Man continuities, but those continuities became a little bit chummy as time passed. Eventually, at least three of those continuities would cross over with one another. These kinds of crossovers, however, are easy for Spider-Man fans to accept, as parallel universes have been a common feature in Spider-Man comics going back many decades.

Also, Spider-Man appeared in so many animated shows and movies over the years that it took no major mental calisthenics to imagine each version existing in its own world. Spider-Man gets rebooted all the time, it seems, so why not mix every batter recipe together? Indeed, the 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" introduced the notion that every Spider-Man from every parallel universe is just as "official" as any other and that apertures between dimensions are common. Spider-Fans, then, would be allowed to squint and pretend that every single version of Spider-Man is all part of one, vast, complicated, supra-canon.

And to this, it all sprung a simple origin story of a radioactive teenager who can climb walls.

As of this writing, there are 21 Spider-Man movies, with a 22nd and a 23rd slated for release in 2024, and a 24th and 25th still in production (the release dates have not been settled on). This list will include every feature film wherein Spider-Man is a notably featured character, as well as a few spin-offs that take place in an established Spider-Man universe.