Deleted Sci-Fi Scenes That Went Too Far

Science fiction allows storytellers to push past the expected limitations of the real world to create a more fantastical vision of the human condition. Of course, these leaps in logic and reason sometimes prove too much and need to be reeled back in, so as to not lose an audience. For movie projects, these creative compromises come with the addition of making a story not only work for an audience but the studio producing and distributing the films. In short, not every planned scene makes it into a final film, even for something as otherworldly as sci-fi movies.

Deleted scenes always hit the cutting room floor for a reason, whether they slow down a movie's pacing too much or give away details about the story too early. In some cases, more graphic content gets trimmed to secure a rating desired by the studio ahead of a wide release. With that in mind, here are deleted scenes from iconic sci-fi movies that were omitted for going too far.